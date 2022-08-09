TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some students at two Topeka high schools will need to find alternate ways to get home after school.

According to the Topeka Metro, the West 10th special bus routes will be discontinued as of Aug. 10. These routes picked up students at Highland Park High School and Topeka High School after 3 p.m.

Topeka 501 middle school and high school students can pick up free bus passes at their individual schools’ main offices to ride free throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

To see the bus routes that are being discontinued, check the pdf below: