WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a hospital due to an incident at the Keystone oil spill cleanup site in Washington County, Kansas.

Canadian-based TC Energy told 27 News on Tuesday that two people were taken to a hospital due to an abundance of caution. Both individuals have been assessed and released at this point and returned to work. Neither sustained any injuries.

Safety is, and always will be, our number one value. We continue to progress our response and recovery effort and our primary focus continues to be the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment. TC Energy statement

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that 657 personnel are on site at the oil spill and that 618,450 gallons of oil have been recovered from Mill Creek as of Dec. 19. To see the latest updates on the oil spill cleanup from the EPA, you can check their website by clicking here.