DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) states in their crash logs that the crash occurred around 3 p.m. on June 8 about 500 feet east of the county line on U.S. Highway 40 in Douglas County. A Chrysler Pacifica was traveling east on Hwy 40 when, for an unknown reason, it went off the road to the right and the driver lost control. The driver of the Chrysler skid in front of a second vehicle, an Isuzu Amigo, which was traveling west on Hwy 40.

The KHP said the 34-year-old driver of the Chrysler came away from the crash with serious injuries along with another juvenile passenger. The 34-year-old was listed as being hospitalized due to her injuries.

A third passenger in the Chrysler, another juvenile, was not listed as being injured. The driver of the Isuzu was not listed as having any injuries.