2 taken into custody by police in stolen vehicle investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been taken into custody as part of an ongoing stolen vehicle investigation by the Topeka Police Department.

According to a press release from the TPD, at around 4:26 p.m. on Dec. 30 officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen car in the 700 block of SE 26th St. Two individuals fled the vehicle and entered into a home in the same area.

Officers were able to take an adult male and an adult female into custody without incident. The investigation into this situation is still ongoing.

The latest update from TPD shows that Michael Benson, 47, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: