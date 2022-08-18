EMPORIA (KSNT) – A Lyon County construction zone mishap led to two people being transported to the hospital just after 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KHP crash report, a 2020 Peterbilt semi was pulling out from a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. It caused a 2016 Ford Focus heading north to steer into the median and vault over a drainage ditch. The Focus came to rest facing east, according to KHP.

A 34-year-old female and a 32-year-old female, both from Lenexa, were taken to Newman Hospital with only suspected minor injuries. According to the crash report, both women were wearing seatbelts.

The 63-year-old male driver from Emporia had no injuries.