2 teens arrested in west Topeka following aggravated robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two 15-year-olds were booked into the JDOC Sunday morning following an aggravated robbery in west Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to the 200 block of SW Gage around 11 a.m. on report of a home robbery.

The victim told police, the suspects knocked on his door and when he opened it, they began to strike him while forcing their way into the home. According to TPD, the two suspects stole items and left.

Officers later identified the suspects and later located them at their home in the 3200 block of SW California.

They were both taken into custody on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and criminal damage, while one teen was also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.