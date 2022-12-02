SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two burglary suspects are in custody following a suspicious vehicle report in southwest Shawnee County.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, Shawnee County Dispatch received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road. Multiple people fled the area on foot from a parked silver Buick Lucerne car after deputies arrived. The Buick matched the description of a vehicle involved in a burglary that occurred in Topeka on Friday.

More deputies arrived in the area and set up a perimeter. With help from local residents, deputies were able to take two suspects into custody after a foot pursuit. Multiple stolen items were recovered.

Winston T. Roberts, 27, of Auburn and Jesse L. Cott, 30, of Topeka, were both taken into custody. They are being held at the law enforcement center in Topeka for questioning by the Topeka Police Department. Roberts had two felony warrants out of Shawnee County for his arrest and a parole violation through the Kansas Department of Corrections. Cott had warrants out of Topeka.

The incident remains under investigation.