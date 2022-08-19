TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka.

On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release.

As a result of the investigation, Dymounik Davis, 19, and Azhar Davis, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Thursday.

Dymounik Davis was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated endangering of a child.

Azhar Davis was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle, aggravated endangering of a child and aggravated assault.

Dymounik Davis (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)