2 Topeka women face child endangerment charges after being arrested in stolen van with drugs

Shalena Broadway and Jessica Riley-Perkins face charges in Shawnee County after being caught in a reported stolen van.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 29-year-old female and a 27-year-old female are facing a host of charges after being caught in a stolen minivan with methamphetamine and two children in the car according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

The driver, Shalena N. Broadway, 29, of Topeka, and Jessica D. Riley-Perkins, 27, also of Topeka, were stopped by a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening just before 10 p.m. near S.W. 10th Street and S.W. Wanamaker Road with an 8-year-old female and an 11-year-old female in the car.

While officers were conducting an investigation they discovered narcotics. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was also driving with a suspended license.

Broadway was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a warrant out of Jackson County and also charged with:

possession of methamphetamine

aggravated endangering a child

felony theft

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of marijuana

driving while license suspended

identity theft

forgery, burglary to vehicle

Riley-Perkins was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with: