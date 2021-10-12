2 Topeka women face child endangerment charges after being arrested in stolen van with drugs

Shalena Broadway and Jessica Riley-Perkins face charges in Shawnee County after being caught in a reported stolen van.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 29-year-old female and a 27-year-old female are facing a host of charges after being caught in a stolen minivan with methamphetamine and two children in the car according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

The driver, Shalena N. Broadway, 29, of Topeka, and Jessica D. Riley-Perkins, 27, also of Topeka, were stopped by a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening just before 10 p.m. near S.W. 10th Street and S.W. Wanamaker Road with an 8-year-old female and an 11-year-old female in the car.

While officers were conducting an investigation they discovered narcotics. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was also driving with a suspended license.

Broadway was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a warrant out of Jackson County and also charged with:

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • aggravated endangering a child
  • felony theft
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of marijuana
  • driving while license suspended
  • identity theft
  • forgery, burglary to vehicle

Riley-Perkins was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with:

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of marijuana
  • identity theft
  • forgery and burglary to vehicle

