TOPEKA (KSNT) – Motorists are having to avoid a traffic accident in Topeka on Wednesday at a busy intersection.

The accident occurred at the intersection of 21st and Gage in Topeka and involved two vehicles, according to the Topeka Police Department. The call first came in around 4:00 p.m. on March 9.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the intersection hasn’t been blocked off or diverted but motorists are moving into the far lane of traffic to give the accident space.