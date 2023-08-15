UPDATE 9:20 a.m.: City spokeswoman Rosie Nichols said one individual with minor injuries was treated by American Medical Response on the scene. Officers were on the scene for about half an hour. Traffic disruptions were minimal.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police officers are working on a two-vehicle crash in east Topeka, according to Shawnee County dispatchers.

The report of a crash came in at 8:05 a.m. at Southeast 6th Ave. and Branner, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers couldn’t confirm if there were any injuries or traffic disruptions.