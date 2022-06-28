SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Passengers in two vehicles escaped any serious injury Tuesday morning when they collided at the intersection of NW Rochester Road and NW 35th Street.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said no major injuries were reported and there was no fire hazard. Traffic is being redirected around the crash, but people can drive through the intersection.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At 10:38 a.m. the Shawnee County Sheriff’s tweeted the scene had been cleared.