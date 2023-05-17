SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is reporting a car crash involving two vehicles in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says at least two vehicles are involved in a crash at the intersection of Southeast 61st St. and Southeast Croco Rd. The crash was first reported at 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Law enforcement told KSNT 27 News that a Ford F-250 was traveling north when it was hit as it pulled out onto 61st St. by a Nissan that had the right of way. No injuries were reported in the aftermath of the crash.

