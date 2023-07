TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are working on a two-vehicle crash on Wanamaker Road.

Shawnee County Dispatch reports that the call for the crash came in at around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. The crash involves at least two vehicles near the intersection of SW 19th Street and SW Wanamaker Road.

Shawnee County Dispatch says no one was injured in the crash. To keep up with urgent news and traffic alerts in northeast Kansas, consider downloading our mobile app.