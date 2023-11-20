TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the Highway 75 bridge over the Kansas River in Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatch reports the crash call first came in at 3:24 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. A KSNT 27 News reporter at the scene said the crash is in the southbound lanes and traffic is backed up.

More information will be added here as it becomes available.

