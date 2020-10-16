2 victims identified in overnight Independence homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men have been identified Friday afternoon in an overnight homicide in Independence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators identified 27-year-old Tyler Cook and 24-year-old Rodricus Dawson as victims, according to a news release.

Independence police arrived at the 500 block of N Penn Ave. around 3:45 a.m. to find Cook and Dawson dead in a crashed vehicle. Officers also found an injured woman, who was transported to a Joplin hospital, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.