2 women arrested after early morning burglary in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women are in custody following a burglary in progress call that occurred early on Friday.

According to a press release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 31 the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a white Chevrolet Avalanche with two females in it were taking items from a business on the 900 block of SW University Drive. Deputies responded and performed a traffic stop on a vehicle matching that description on the 4200 block of SW 75 highway.

Two women were taken into custody. Cristal M. Gabury, 44, and Frednetta T. Covington-Winston, 26, both of Topeka were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Gadbury was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license, no vehicle liability insurance, license plate not assigned to that vehicle, unsecured load and theft. Winston had two misdemeanor warrants through the Topeka Police Department and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

The incident is still under investigation.