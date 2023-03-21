TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence has been reported in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood Tuesday due to a fatality car crash.

Police are near the intersection of 31st St. and Southeast California Ave. on March 21 to investigate a fatality wreck, according to Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka. It was determined that a 2-year-old girl had been hit by a car and killed.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to Nichols. Police will not release the identity of the deceased until the family has been notified.

If you have any information to share regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make an anonymous tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.