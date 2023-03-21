TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence has been reported in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood Tuesday due to a fatality car crash.

Police are near the intersection of 31st St. and Southeast California Ave. on March 21 to investigate a fatality wreck, according to Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka. It was determined that a 2-year-old girl had been hit by a car and killed.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to Nichols. Police will not release the identity of the deceased until the family has been notified.

  • (Photo Courtesy/Cyro Asseo)
  • (Photo Courtesy/Cyro Asseo)
  • (Photo Courtesy/Cyro Asseo)
  • (Photo Courtesy/Cyro Asseo)
  • (Photo Courtesy/Cyro Asseo)
  • (Photo Courtesy/Cyro Asseo)

If you have any information to share regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make an anonymous tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.