OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement officials have identified the victim of a recent drowning at a Kansas state park in Osage County.

Sheriff Chris Wells with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim of last week’s drowning at Eisenhower State Park was 2-year-old Jaselyn Knoll. Wells said her death is under investigation as an accident at this time. Knoll was not a resident of Osage County.

Law enforcement was called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 for a possible drowning at Eisenhower State Park’s swimming beach area on Melvern Lake. First responders arriving at the scene found people attempting life-saving measures on a 2-year-old girl, later identified as Knoll.

Attempts to revive the girl were unsuccessful. Knoll was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating the death.