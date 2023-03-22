TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have identified a 2-year-old girl killed after a car struck her earlier this week.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka reports that the girl killed in a car crash Tuesday has been identified as Ximena Perez, 2, of Topeka.

Police responded to an area near the intersection of 31st St. and Southeast California Ave. on March 21 to investigate a fatality wreck, according to Nichols. It was determined that a 2-year-old girl, later identified as Perez, had been hit by a vehicle and killed.

(Photo Courtesy/Cyro Asseo)

The Topeka police has made contact with everyone involved and no arrests have been made, according to Nichols. The police will present accident findings to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration upon conclusion of the investigation.