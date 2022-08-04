OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The identity of a 2-year-old child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton is confirmed by a local pastor. Zebulan “Zebby” Peter David Enz is being memorialized in an obituary as a “loving and caring child” who loved to hug his family.

Zebby was found inside a vehicle Sunday, July 31 at 3:40 p.m., according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and first responders began life-saving measures before he was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where was pronounced dead. https://www.ksnt.com/news/local-news/child-found-in-car-in-osage-county-later-dies/

The sheriff’s office said it does not believe the child was left in the vehicle but found there instead.

According to his obituary, Zebby is survived by six brothers and sisters along with his parents. He is described as “very adventurous,” loved finding new things, and could make toys out of anything. He loved to spend time with his siblings and spoiled his baby sister, the obituary said.

Zebby loved to sing, “Jesus Loves Me,” according to his obituary and, “showed his family what it really meant to love each other and keep Jesus first.”

He was born on Nov. 30, 2019, to Joshua and Nataliya Enz in Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cross Road Community Church in Scranton to help the family.

“We’ve seen overwhelming support from people in the community to help in some way,” Pastor Don Herren said. “We are taking funds to help, we feel a lot of love.”

Residents can contact Pastor Don Herren at 785-793-2431 for more information about contributions.