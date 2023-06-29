TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials say a major road improvement project in Topeka that caused headaches with locals is finally complete, more than two years after it began.

The 12th Street project stretched from Kansas Avenue to Gage Boulevard, making numerous improvements and redesigning the street. This included upgrading curbs and gutters, fully reconstructing and “right-sizing” the roadway to fit the neighborhood, relocating utilities, improving intersections and more.

The City of Topeka announced via social media and on its website dedicated to the project 12th Street is fully open to traffic as of Thursday, June 29. Some items on the road will continue to see work in the coming weeks, but these are not expected to have major impacts on traffic. Some of this work includes the installation of signs, lights, landscaping work and other items.

“While this project created many challenges along the way, we’re excited to deliver our community and nearby residents a better road, added sidewalks and bike lanes, underground utility improvements and much more,” Braxton Copley, public works director, said. “We all want our roads to be better and we’re working every day to make those improvements happen.”

