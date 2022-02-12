TOPEKA (KSNT) — One man is in custody Saturday after a stabbing in south Topeka.

Topeka police say officers were sent to the 100 block of Southeast Willow Way around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found an adult with minor injuries from the incident.

Officers found the suspect at the scene and took him into custody without incident. The Topeka Police Department identified the suspect as Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka. He was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and felony theft.

TPD said the suspect and the victim know each other.