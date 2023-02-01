TOPEKA (KSNT)- More than 200 students and educators were in attendance for the annual Educators Rising Conference.

The conference is a chance for future educators to compile experiences gained through teaching pathway programs. Several guests spoke at the conference, including Topeka Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

“Part of their theme is reaching the stars through education and through education you truly have limitless possibilities of what you can do in life, you have the opportunity to impact so many lives,” said Anderson

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly closed out the conference. She said welcoming future educators is vital, especially now with the national teacher shortage. She called these pathway programs a step in the right direction.