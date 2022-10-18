OGDEN (KSNT) – A fire started by a heat lamp inside of a chicken coop in Ogden caused an estimated $200,000 of damage to an Ogden home on Tuesday.

Around noon on Oct. 18, firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1 and Manhattan Fire Department were sent to a home on reports of a structure fire. The home is located in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single family residence and backyard chicken coop with smoke and flames visible. The fire was under control within 15 minutes and firefighters checked the area for damage and additional fire spread.

No injuries resulted from this incident. The home sustained major smoke damage along with fire damage to two rooms. Preliminary damage estimates are around $200,000 to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a heat lamp inside of a chicken coop. One chicken died in the fire while others were able to escape unharmed.

“The chicken coop was located near the home and fire extended up the home’s exterior siding, soffit, and into the attic space,” said RCFD#1 Deputy Chief John Martens. “Thankfully, everyone was able to get out quickly and no one was injured.”