2005 K-State grad moves up ranks to become Junction City fire chief

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Fire Department will start the new year with a new fire chief. Jason Lankas will take over for Terry Johnson who left Junction City to be fire chief in Sioux City, Nebraska.

Lankas is a graduate of Kansas State University who began his career with Junction City in January of 2005. Lankas became Operations Chief in 2020 and oversaw Special Operations and is currently the lead for the JCFD Kansas Task Force 1 & 2, and the joint Geary County / JCFD Dive Team.

Lankas lives in Junction City with his wife and two daughters.