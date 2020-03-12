2020 Census begins as surveys hit mailboxes Thursday with new ways to answer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You’ll start to receive the U.S. Census Bureau survey in the mail Thursday. But in 2020, you’ll have more than one way for how you can respond.

There are three ways to answer: online, over the phone or by mail. The questionnaire that hits your mailbox in the next few days will have a 12-digit code that corresponds to your address. You then use that code online to answer the census questions on their website.

If you want to stick to regular snail mail, another notice will come in the mail in about a month from that initial letter. That one will come in a mail-able form that allows you to fill it out by hand and send it back.

The big question is where you will be living by April 1, 2020. All the questions are simple and will not ask for your personal information like your social security number or bank account information.

Local census advocates say answering these easy questions will help make a big impact in our community. According to Steve Hale, a senior partnership specialist for the 2020 Census in Kansas, the Sunflower State stands to get $6 billion based on the count.

“We for sure want to make sure that all the funds that are due us based on our population counts and where people live is accurate,” said Hale. “It’s for your good and the community’s good.”

The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. Participating in the census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2. Census takers will begin knocking on the doors of homes that have not answered the questions from May to July.