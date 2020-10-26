2020 Christmas Bureau now taking applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Halloween may still be a few days away, but the United Way of Greater Topeka is getting a head start on the holiday season.

The Christmas Bureau started taking applications Monday. This program is limited to Shawnee County residents and provides items to families in need during the holidays.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be three locations to apply at this year.

Deer Creek Community center – 2345 SE 25th St.

CRC Care Center/Avondale East – 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

Salvation Army – 1320 SE 6th St.

The items that are typically provided to the families are every day needs such as socks, coats, and shoes. Many items that most tend to take for granted.

“It’s something that we don’t–we often take for granted. When families come through here to sign up for Christmas Bureau it’s not like they’re asking for cars or tv’s or giant things, they’re asking for some of their most basic needs” says Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of United Way.

You can find a list of dates of when you can apply here along with the required paperwork needed.

The Christmas Bureau served over 1,600 households during the 2019 holiday season.