2020 U.S. Census to start soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 U.S. Census starts on April 1st. The survey counts the number of people who live in the country every ten years.

On the questionnaire, workers gather information like race, age, and sex.

An accurate count is important because it can impact how many representatives your area will have in state and federal government.

Steven Hale, a partnership specialist for the bureau, said it can also impact other resources and funding like housing, education, and employment.

“There’s like 180 something programs in Kansas that are impacted by the census numbers and the funding and they last for 10 years,” Hale said.

The bureau is looking for locals to work for them and get the word out about the census. The pay ranges from $15-$17.

To apply to work for them, click here.