2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner gets first look inside house

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Teresa Cater is the new owner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, winning this year’s drawing June 24. Cater is from Lawrence, so just right down the road from Topeka. She said the house is everything she could have dreamed and more.

If you were to tell Cater just a few short weeks ago she was going to win, she might not have believed it. In fact, she almost didn’t believe it when she got the call from St. Jude officials.

“I thought it was a joke,” Cater said. “I thought why are they calling at night.”

So at first, she didn’t answer.

“I called back and it was St. Jude saying I won the house and I started crying and got goosebumps and I’m like ‘this is not real.’ I said ‘this is not a joke is it?,'” Cater said.

Reality is starting to set in for Cater and her daughter, Ramyah. They have officially taken their first steps inside of the home. The two buy tickets every year and this year they finally won. They both fell in love with it after seeing the inside.

“I still can’t believe it’s true,” Cater said.

Cater’s favorite parts of the house are the outside deck and the spacious kitchen. Ramyah’s is the basement, which they joked is now her new personal apartment.

“It’s a gorgeous house and we can’t wait to move in,” Cater said.

Cater and Ramyah currently live on a farm in Lawrence. They are working on figuring out what to do with the animals before moving in, but as for right now, they are leaning towards keeping the home as opposed to selling it.