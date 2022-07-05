TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has released the 2023 operating budget which will see an increase of 0.33%, from 2022, a 5.7% increase in personnel costs and $100,000 to help recruit talent to the city.

According to the report issued Tuesday, materials for asphalt, sand, salt, fuel, chemicals and office supplies have seen the largest increase. The report attributes those increasing costs to inflation.

The report states there is a vacancy in city jobs of 12%, so the budget allows for $100,000 to recruit and fill those positions.

Each year the city adopts a mill levy rate that determines the amount of property tax it will receive. 1 mill is roughly $1.3 million. For the previous ten years, the mill levy has remained flat with no increases or decreases, according to the city. After an assessed value increase of 8.5%, the governing body directed staff to decrease the mill levy by 1 mill.

The total city budget is $340,121,214.00, according to the report.

The average homeowner with a $150,000 home will pay $672 in city property tax, according to the city.

The budget will be presented on July, 19, Aug. 9, and Aug. 16 at the city council meetings. Community members can make comments during those meetings. Then again on Sept. 6, a public budget hearing will be held to give citizens the opportunity for feedback.