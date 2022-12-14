TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol.

According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt going north on Highway 75 just north of Topeka.

The crash happened at 4:51 p.m. KHP said both vehicles came to rest in the median.

The 38-year-old Mayetta driver of the cobalt was taken to Stormont Vail with only minor injuries. The condition of two children also in the Cobalt was not released by the highway patrol.

The crash log said both drivers were wearing their seat belts.