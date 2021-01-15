23-year-old dies in Douglas County after head-on collision

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Olathe man was killed Wednesday when a Freightliner truck crossed the center median and crashed head-on into the vehicle he was driving.

Robert Stanley Walston Jr., 23, was traveling westbound on K10 highway in Douglas County at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday when a truck going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the Honda Acura Walston was driving, according to a report form the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol did not give a reason why the 2016 Freightliner from Indiana left his lane. The driver of the truck had a suspected minor injury.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.