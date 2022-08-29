RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said an arrest occurred after shots fired in Aggieville early Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon after responding to a gunshot call at the intersection of N. 12th And Moro Streets in Manhattan Sunday.

Police said two men were engaged in an altercation when Brently Crider, 23, of Manhattan, shot a gun into the ground. Police identified an 18-year-old man as the victim.

Crider is being held at the Riley County Jail on a bond of $50,000.