OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Topeka man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened in Osage County Sunday.

Sir Alvis Jai Oneal, 23, was driving a 2011 Kia Optima northbound on South Shawnee Heights Road when he was turning and ran off the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The car Oneal was driving stopped in a field.

A passenger in the vehicle had no injuries, according to the KHP. The crash happened at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs reported Oneal was not wearing a seatbelt, but his passenger was wearing one.