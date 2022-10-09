A TPD officer and another driver were involved in a car crash on Wednesday. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old Topeka woman is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of N.W. Knox Ave. One individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to authorities.

As a result of an investigation, detectives were notified of a suspicious death. Following the investigation, Elisha Burton, 25 , of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of

Corrections for the listed charges: