JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department reports that more than 2,000 pills believed to be fentanyl were found along with cocaine after a search warrant was served on Thursday.

The JCPD’s Drug Task Force and Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th St. on Dec. 8. More than 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills believed to be fentanyl and over 13 grams of crack cocaine were seized.

Justin A. West, 35, and Juan J. Castro, 49, both of Junction City were taken into custody on charges of possession with intent to distribute along with no drug tax stamp. Both individuals are currently being held in the Geary County Detention Facility.

The pills seized during the search warrant were counterfeit Oxycodone M30 tablets. These pills are referred to as “Dirty 30s” and, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, over 60% of these counterfeit pills contain a lethal amount of fentanyl.