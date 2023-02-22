MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Three women stole nearly $30,000 in jewelry from a Manhattan jewelry store, Riley County Police said.

Police said the women went into G. Thomas Jewelers, 419 Poyntz, and acted like they were purchasing items at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“They asked that the items be wrapped and during wrapping, the suspects slipped the items off the counter,” police said in a release. “Four rings, a pair of earrings, and a bracelet were all stolen.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers or RCPD. Using the Crime Stoppers service will allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.