TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News received results from its food drive this past Friday, as part of its parent company’s annual Founder’s Day.

Through food collected at select Dillon’s locations in Topeka and partnering with Harvesters in Topeka, the KSNT 27 News team brought in more than 4,044 lbs. of food.

With the ingredients collected, 335 barbecue chicken burrito bowl meal boxes were created and 1,029 lbs. of other food was left over. Harvesters will give the meal boxes to those in need and will keep the other food in its warehouse.

In total, KSNT 27 News brought in enough food to give 3,370 meals for local families.