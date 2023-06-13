TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is working with Harvesters to collect food for the needy, as part of the celebration of our parent company’s birthday.

Our news anchors and employees will be in multiple locations from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday collecting food for the regional food bank:

Dillons, 21st & Fairlawn

North Topeka Dillons, 800 NW 25th

KSNT Studios, 6835 NW Hwy 24

We will package the food into boxes so people can use the contents to make a BBQ chicken burrito recipe. We are collecting the following items: