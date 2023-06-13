TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is working with Harvesters to collect food for the needy, as part of the celebration of our parent company’s birthday.
Our news anchors and employees will be in multiple locations from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday collecting food for the regional food bank:
- Dillons, 21st & Fairlawn
- North Topeka Dillons, 800 NW 25th
- KSNT Studios, 6835 NW Hwy 24
We will package the food into boxes so people can use the contents to make a BBQ chicken burrito recipe. We are collecting the following items:
- 9.75 oz cans of white chicken
- 18 oz bottles of BBQ sauce (no glass)
- 15 oz cans black beans
- 15.25 oz cans of corn
- 14 oz boxes instant brown rice
- 15 oz cans of pears