TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News meteorologists Becky Taylor and Ryan Matoush were center stage Monday when they visited Mrs. Brown’s first grade class at Sunflower Elementary.
Matoush put together the ‘weather day’ of the children. First-graders received “Jr. Meteorologist” stickers when they arrived and then learned what being a meteorologist is like.
“We did the ‘cloud in a cup’ experiment where I had the kids guess how many drops of food coloring it would take for their clouds of shaving cream to start raining. After that, I split them into 4 groups and had them pretend to be a thunderstorm. One group was wind, the other rain, the third was thunder, then the last was lightning. They have to start out quietly, then get louder as the thunderstorm grew. It’s always a great hit with K-1st graders!”Meteorologist Becky Taylor