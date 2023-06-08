TOPEKA (KSNT) – Taxpayers are footing a $2,000 per week bill for an acting city manager, while Topeka’s actual city manager is also being paid during an indefinite leave of absence.

Acting city manager Richard Nienstedt will receive a $2,000 per week stipend plus about $300 per week for mileage to and from his home in Ottawa, Kan., according to the contract he signed with the city.

Actual city manager Stephen Wade – who is out on leave – earns $210,000 per year, according to his contract.

The city charged 27 News $10 to email copies of both public contracts the TV station requested through the Kansas Open Records Act.

According to the City of Topeka’s official personnel manual, “an extended leave of absence shall be unpaid.” When 27 News asked the city if an exception was made for Wade, city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said “this relates to a personnel matter.”

“The city will not be commenting further,” she went on to say.