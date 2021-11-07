28-year-old Topeka man dead after early morning crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly crash remains under investigation after a 28-year-old was killed Sunday morning shortly before 1 a.m.

Chase A. Barfoot, 28, of Topeka, died early Sunday morning when the 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck he was driving in the 2700 block of SE 61st Street left the road and and according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, struck “multiple objects,” including trees, a culvert and a utility pole.

Barfoot was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was traveling near SE 61st Street and SE Berryton Road when the crash happened.

