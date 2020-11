LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responding to the 3400 block of Augusta Drive found a 29-year-old female trapped under her own vehicle.

The woman was attempting to have her vehicle towed when it began to roll away, trapping her underneath.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and medical personnel, the victim died at the scene.

The Lawrence Police Department will continue to investigate the accident but believe this was a “tragic accident.”