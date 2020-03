TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews will start widening 29th Street in Topeka to a 5-lane road on Monday, March 2, pending good weather.

29th St is between SE Wittenburg and SE Croco Road, north of Lake Shawnee.

Once construction starts, the north half of 29th St will be closed, as well as the intersections of Wittenburg, Aquarius Drive and Croco Road.

The upgrades will also include the addition of sidewalks and a pedestrian cross walk.

Work is set to finish by Dec. 4.