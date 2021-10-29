2nd annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ Friday night, Stormont Vail Events Center hosting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Events Center is hosting its second annual “Trunk or Treat” event Friday night. Twenty area businesses and organizations will be handing out candy in the parking lot.

More than 1,200 parents and kids took part in the event last year. Due to the pandemic, it was a drive-thru event. However, District Marketing Director Allie Geist said this year is going to look different.

“We’ve switched things up this year to try to make traffic flow a little bit better,” Geist said. “We’re actually inviting people to get out of their cars. Last year, it was a drive-thru but this time people can park, get out of the cars.”

While the kids are trick or treating outside, The Vail will be hosting its final Nightmare Circus event inside the backstage tunnels of Landon Arena. There will also be food trucks, drinks, and scary movies showing on the screens inside Landon Arena.

Trunk or Treat runs Friday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Nightmare Circus runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.