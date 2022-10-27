Another gas leak has caused a Junction City neighborhood to be evacuated on Thursday.

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Another gas leak has been reported in Junction City less than 24 hours after a separate leak on Wednesday.

The gas leak is at the intersection of South Washington and East Chestnut Street, according to Junction City Fire Department Fire Chief Jason Lankas. The leak was reported around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 27. The Kansas Gas Service has been notified of the situation.

The area around the gas leak is being evacuated while crews work to repair the gas line. The 100 and 200 blocks of South Washington Street and and 100 block of East Chestnut Streets are the areas being evacuated.

Barricades have also been placed on East and West 1st Street from Jefferson to Franklin and the East and West Chestnut Street from Jefferson to Franklin. Local residents are advised to stay out of the area during the repair time which is expected to last four hours.

Another gas leak was reported at the intersection of West 16th Street and North Madison Street on Oct. 26.