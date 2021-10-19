2nd oldest bear in North America celebrates birthday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Zoo celebrated HoHo the sun bear’s 32nd birthday Tuesday.

This makes HoHo the second-oldest bear in North America. The oldest is his twin brother, who is at another zoo.

According to National Geographic, the average lifespan of a sun bear is usually only 25 years. This means that every birthday HoHo celebrates is a milestone for him and the Topeka Zoo staff.

HoHo got a large birthday celebration Tuesday morning on Facebook live that was planned by the staff and had a few members of the community present. A little boy was there who said it was also his birthday too.

“He walked around and tore his boxes open,” Shanna Simpson said, animal curator at the Topeka Zoo. “He ate all of his food and posed for some pretty amazing pictures. Now, he is just tuckered out- partied too hard.”

If you want to watch HoHo demolish his birthday cake on Facebook live, click here.