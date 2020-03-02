2nd person dies of coronavirus in US

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) – Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area.

In a statement Public Health – Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s died Saturday.

On Friday health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus. Both had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases of the virus.

