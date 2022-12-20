TOPEKA (KSNT) – A second suspect has been charged in relation to a sexual assault case that allegedly took place at a Topeka apartment complex.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said that a criminal charge has been filed against Treyvion C. Coplin as the second suspect in a sexual assault case. He was arrested on Dec. 15 for his alleged participation in the assault. He has been charged with a single count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

On Dec. 7, law enforcement responded to a call at the Library Park Apartments on report that two people were being held hostage. Officers responded and found a man with visible facial injuries running from the apartment. He told law enforcement he and a woman had been beaten, held against their will and the woman had been sexually assaulted inside of one of the apartments.

Officers found the woman still inside, but the suspects were gone. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christopher Aaron Kuone on Dec. 8.

Kuone was initially charged with the following:

Rape

Two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Sexual extortion

Aggravated intimidation of a witness

Aggravated battery

Two counts of criminal threat

Criminal damage to property

Kuone is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022. Coplin is also in custody on a $1 million bond and is scheduled for a scheduling docket at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.